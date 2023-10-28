Letigio: The eery beauty of Siquijor’s ‘abandoned’ Bandilaan Tower

The road to the Bandilaan Tower is remarkable. As Siquijor’s forest grows thicker, the man-made Way of the Cross stations are striking.

My sister (and trip benefactor) noted how cool the area is and I was simply in awe of this mountain scenery that Cebu (my hometown) could never replicate.

The first sign that something was wrong was when we saw a public bathroom. Since I needed to pee, I asked to get off.

One look and I decided to hold my pee. The public bathroom, which seemed to have been built recently, was overrun by leaves, cobwebs, and critters.

As we approached the stairs to the tower, the moss on the road grew thicker. Our driver was traversing a dangerous path now and was visibly struggling to keep our vehicle safe.

But it was all worth it. From the stairs to the foot of the tower, we were treated with overgrown colorful flower bushes, wreaths of ferns growing on the benches, and the smell of the cool rainforest.

The seemingly abandoned tower is surrounded by leaves, twigs, bird nests, and critters. Yet none of those bothered me and my sister who wanted to see the 360-degree view of Siquijor.

Breathless, my sister and I enjoyed the tower, but hurriedly left after seeing a snake in one of the nearby trees.

The danger came when we began to drive down the road. Because the road is unkept and unpaved, our pedicab nearly rolled down. We had to walk down the hill so our driver could traverse the scary path on his own.

As we left the forest, we immediately felt angry.

Bandilaan is a beautiful place, seemingly abandoned by Siquijor’s Provincial Tourism Office.

It’s part of the accredited tours, but the place is a risk to tourists because of the lack of amenities, staff, and the unpaved road.

The driver told us that the place is lively every Holy Week because of the pilgrims, but the place is abandoned most of the year.

But why? Why would a gem like the Bandilaan Tower be abandoned when it is the perfect spot in all of Siquijor to see the island from the top view?

I believe that for an island with such a robust tourism sector, leaving behind the likes of the Bandilaan Tower and its surrounding forest comes close to neglect.

For a place that brings such peace and serenity to the people who come to it, it deserves at least minimal management to keep it decent.

It is now my favorite place in Siquijor, and I hope the government turns its eyes on the tower. Hopefully, when I come back, the Bandilaan Tower will at least be kept well to be the glory that it should be.

Despite the seemingly dangerous trip, I regret nothing. The Bandilaan Tower is the tourist spot where I felt the most connected to Siquijor. I just hope Siquijor’s government feels connected to it, too.