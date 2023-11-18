Letigio: The fiasco that is #Galitfest

On Nov. 12, 2023, I eagerly hopped off to the IC3 Pavillion in Cebu City to support my friends who have put up booths at the Cebu Literary Fest (Litfest) 2023. As an avid fan of the fest, I have religiously attended every single one since graduating college.

I had heard rumors and dissatisfaction beforehand, but I dismissed them as simple criticism as no event is really perfect.

Yet maybe the rumors were unto something. Upon entering the venue, I was led to stairs I never even knew existed.

After paying the P100 entrance fee, I found the bulk of the event held on the second floor of the building, participants were already crowding the hallway.

I immediately felt claustrophobic. There were so many moving parts around and I could barely breathe.

When I got into the main foyer, where the local artists were stationed, the paths narrowed even further. The booths were tightly cramped, the artists seemingly flattened between the booths and the wall.

Fortunately, I found my friends, who despite the tension, managed to give me a warm welcome. It was the last day and they were hoping for that last-minute sales to get back their investments in the booth.

The whispers were getting louder as we moved. Unease. Dissatisfaction. Stickers of #Galitfest were being exchanged under the table, cute chibis deep seethed in anger.

But nothing could prepare me more for the area where the Luzon artists were placed. It looked like a school hallway on intramural day. You would never know that the country’s finest cartoonists were there.

I didn’t even stop at each booth; I whizzed through the venue because it hurt me to see these artists caged like hamsters.

Later on, I would hear more complaints from the artists.

The email responses were unprofessional. They had to pay P500 for a tablecloth. Some did not get confirmation for their payments from the organizers.

Days after, Cebu Litfest released a statement apologizing for the inconveniences the artists experienced during the event.

“We realize that we have lost a lot of your trust and confidence in us during this time. We completely understand, given our recent actions and decisions. The team is committed to learning from these shortcomings and is making comprehensive improvements for future events,” the organizers said.

While I commend Litfest’s humility in admitting its shortcomings, my heart still bleeds for the artists.

Many of my friends barely covered the cost of the P4,500 booth they rented, let alone the miscellaneous expenses.

Luzon artists declared on social media their losses reaching thousands since they had to pay for travel, board, and food just to join the fest.

Cebu Litfest was supposed to be an avenue of support to the growing art industry in Cebu, but this year, it instead became a burden.

I do not know why the fest failed on such a massive scale after years of success, but perhaps people have forgotten what the fest truly means.

The Litfest is there to become an avenue for budding artists to show their craft, for the community to gather and celebrate art, and to give a chance to each Cebuano to share their talent.

While it is a business to many, it has always been a business rooted in advocacy. Have the organizers forgotten was the event stood for? If they did, let this year be a stark reminder.

This weekend, it’s Archon’s turn. As of the time of writing, I have yet to visit the event at IC3 but I can’t wait to see my friends’ booth again. I can only hope all of the artists will be redeemed.