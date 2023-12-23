Letigio: The return of Christmas spirit in Cebu

A year ago, the Christmas felt bleak and unsure. Although restrictions were minimal but they were not entirely lifted.

People struggled economically, merely surviving the uncertainty of a global pandemic.

At that time, nobody was sure if the world would ever be the same again.

Yet a year after, Cebu seemed brighter again.

Businesses have reopened, although struggling to return to the pre-pandemic level of profit. The job market is leveling out, and opportunities for business are increasing.

In the last quarter of 2023, SunStar Cebu witnessed at least 200 openings, relaunching, expansions, and businesses entering the Cebu market.

Conservatively, there are at least a thousand establishments all over the island that have found this year to be the bounce back they desperately needed.

We also saw the rise of Cebu-based budget coffee brands. One of those brands now has 600 branches nationwide.

The return of businesses also meant jobs for Cebuanos. While the employment seemed shaky with the “great resignation” in the second quarter looming over the market, it also proved the movement of people and employment.

Relatively, this year seems more hopeful and cheerful than the past years.

So it’s no wonder that Cebu has lit up in colors this year. Christmas trees and lanterns everywhere. Every establishment has some sort of gimmick. Santa Clauses taking pictures with kids at malls.

Christmas parties are back, and so is the Christmas traffic rush.

Everything seems normal again. And that is a welcome change.

Of course, life’s struggles continue. Disasters such as the recent fires still rage. But Cebuanos are now at a better place to help each other.

Have we fully recovered? Not yet. But we are healing, and that is all anyone could ask for Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Cebu, and a Happy New Year!