LGA Voices Beyond Barriers holds fun runs in Cebu, Davao

FOR around 630 runners and companions, four three-kilometer fun runs in Cebu and Davao City over two years have been about more than crossing the finish line. They have been about inclusion, friendship and the freedom to participate.

Organized by LGA Voices Beyond Barriers, the runs bring together visually impaired people, other persons with disabilities (PWDs), their families, friends and volunteers in a shared community experience.

Lance Alwynn Benedict Anggala founded the movement to create opportunities for people with visual impairments, eventually expanding its mission to include PWDs more broadly.

“For many participants, getting to the starting line was already a form of victory,”

Anggala said. “I wanted them to feel welcome, supported and proud of themselves.”

The initiative held its first two runs in Cebu on Sept. 14, 2025, and Davao City on Oct. 5, 2025. It returned to both cities this year, staging the Cebu run at FiestaMall on Sept. 13 and the Davao leg at Citygate Mall Buhangin on Oct. 4.

Along the three-kilometer route, some participants ran while others walked at their own pace. Visually impaired runners relied on companions, while volunteers offered assistance and encouragement wherever needed.

Children, teenagers and adults shared the course, cheered one another on and celebrated each finisher. Families watched proudly as their loved ones crossed the line to applause and smiles.

The emphasis was not on speed or competition but on participation. Everyone was given the opportunity to experience the run in a supportive environment, regardless of ability.

The turnout also highlighted how practical assistance, accessible activities and willing companions can help make community events more inclusive.

For LGA Voices Beyond Barriers, inclusion means more than providing access. It means creating spaces where PWDs can make their own choices, build relationships and have their contributions recognized.

Across four runs in two cities, the movement has shown how a simple community activity can bring people together around a shared belief: everyone deserves a place at the starting line. / PR