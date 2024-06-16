LGBT leader urges community to stop bullying each other as they seek equality

A MEMBER of LGBTQIA+ community in Cebu has urged his fellow members not to discriminate against one another.

“The LGBTQIA+ community still experiences bullying and discrimination; however, this is also happening among members of the community,” said Reg Lyn Agbay Bihag, president of Kaabag LGBTQIA+ Federation.

Bihag said some LGBTQIA+ members hurt each other with insults.

“Some may come off as jokes or ‘binayot’ but others get hurt,” he told SunStar Cebu via Messenger on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The acronym LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual, while the + is meant to include other gender and sexual identities as they emerge.

Bihag took part in the Mandaue Pride March on Saturday. At least 57 organizations and barangays joined in the march, which was spearheaded by Kaabag LGBTQIA+ Federation and the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center.

In a speech after the march, Bihag said everyone, including members of the LGBTQIA+, is “encouraged to have the opportunity to live free without the fear of discrimination and denial.”

Mandaue City has an Anti-Discriminatory Ordinance for People of Diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression, which protects members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes acknowledged the significant contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to the city’s development.

Brent Esarzá, an employee at Innodata Knowledge Services, said in an interview that LGBTQIA+ events are important as these advocate equal rights, expressing hope for greater acceptance in the Filipino community.

Ron, a student who requested not to divulge his family name, shared his sense of belonging and joy in seeing parental support for LGBTQIA+ children.

Pride Month, celebrated annually in June, aims to amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. / DPC