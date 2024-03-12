LGBTQ member accuses taxi driver of sexual harassment

A MEMBER of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community has come forward to publicly describe how the cabbie sexually harassed him.

The 28-year-old gay victim who goes only by the name Crista, said he took a taxi at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024, when the driver said "Kalami nimo'g paa day uy taas kaayo ba (you have nice legs miss, long legs).”

Crista claimed that the taxi driver touched his left leg during the ride and continued to do so until they reached Cebu Technological University (CTU).

Crista is a college student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT), and he finances his education by working as a contact center agent.

He said that he was able to record the incident on camera and share it on social media in order to expose the driver.

"Ang intention nako sa pag post sa video not kanang to famous gani, kay kana man ang koan sa uban kay naa may mga bashers sa comment section nga para lang for clout para lang mag viral, but for me koan na awareness na siya." Crista said.

(My intention in posting the video was to increase public awareness, not to gain popularity or elicit criticism so that it would become viral).

In order to avoid upsetting the driver and endangering his life, Crista continued, he can be heard in the video speaking softly.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) asked the victim to report to the police and have the matter recorded in the police blotter in order for this to be addressed.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for operations, that they are willing to support Crista with the investigation and prosecute the criminal.

"Amo gihangyo katong biktima nga moadto gyud sa atung kapulisan aron nga ma blotter especially kung nakuhaan niya og mga detalye..pwede siya moadto bisan asa nga police station," Rafter said.

(We asked the victim to report the event to the authorities; he can go to any police station and provide details if he can).

Rafter did, however, advise the public to report to the police station directly in order to have the offender detained, rather than posting a video on social media.

She stated that if the criminal knows that a video of him is posted on social media, there's a good chance he will go into hiding rather than be apprehended. (AYB, TPT)