LGBTQ member critically hurt after being attacked by minor partner

A MEMBER of the LGBTQ community is in critical condition after his minor partner hit him in the head with a stone for failing to pay him for his services on Sunday evening, March 3, 2024, in Sitio South, Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

The 16-year-old offender (name withheld) ran away but was apprehended by the authorities during a follow-up operation.

The victim's wallet, which contained P1,000, and the suspect's cellphone, were recovered by the authorities.

"Wala daw siya bayari sa bayot human gamita! Sa kalagot niya iyang gidakdakag bato ang nawong ug ulo," Melicor said.

(He said the victim did not pay him after using him. Due to his anger, he struck his head with a stone).

The victim, who is around 30 years old and is from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, was unconscious when the emergency rescue workers took him to the hospital.

He sustained serious injuries to his head and face and a broken nose.

Rechie Melicor, Tungkog barangay councilor who is the chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order, stated that prior to the incident, the victim had a drinking session with two other LGBTQ members along the shoreline, when he left and walked towards the dimly lit and bushy area together with the suspect, according to the testimony of a 16-year-old witness.

Melicor stated that he and two other councilors and the barangay tanods were conducting a roving patrol when they were informed by the chief tanod that they had seen the victim bathed in his own blood.

They responded right away, and when they got to the scene, they witnessed some locals and the victim's fellow LGBTQ individuals saving him.

"Nabuak iyang ilong as in nasiak sa kadako sa samad! Ingon man iyang mga kaubang bayot gidakdakag bato," Melicor said.

(His nose was broken due to big wound. His fellow gays claimed he was struck with a stone). (GPL, TPT)