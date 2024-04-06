LGBTQ member found dead in Liloan town

A MAN believed to be a member of the LGBTQ community was found dead inside his bedroom in Purok Sun Flower, Barangy Poblacion town, Liloan town, northern Cebu at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024.

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning persons.

The victim was identified as Baltazar Go Gonzales, 47, a resident of the said place.

His neck was tied with a rope and the other end tied to his bed.

His 18-year-old live-in partner, Mark Jeff Olivar Lujira alias Jerome, who was believed responsible for the crime, was arrested outside a mall in Danao City during a follow-up operation by Liloan police.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, said that according to the victim’s neighbors they heard the victim shout, but they chose not to intervene because his bedroom was closed.

However, a few minutes later, they saw that the bedroom door was already open and when they checked, they found that the victim was already unconscious and his neck was tied with a rope and his head wrapped with plastic, which they thought had been done by his live-in partner.

The victim’s belongings were also missing.

Because of this, the Liloan conducted a hot pursuit operation and arrested the suspect at around 2:30 p.m. of the following day, April 6 outside a mall in Danao City.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, mentioned robbery with homicide as the motive of the crime. (AYB, TPT)