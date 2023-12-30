LGBTQ member found dead in Naga City

A MEMBER of the LGBTQ+ community was found dead around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, Cebu.

LGBTQ+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more.

Lt. Col. William Homoc, head of the City of Naga Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the body was discovered by a 37-year-old local resident Bebert Aliganga, who believed the victim might have been thrown at the side of the road by someone from inside a black sports utility vehicle that passed by the area.

The victim, who had blonde hair and a white complexion, was lying on his stomach with both hands bound.

He was wearing black panties and a shirt.

Police are trying to establish his identity since nobody in the area recognized him.

Although there was no gunshot or stabbing wound on his body, there was a mark on his neck that looked like he had been strangled with a rope.

Humoc said the man was probably also drowned because the body was wet.

He said the Scene of the Crime Operatives will autopsy the body to determine the cause of his death.