Water crisis looms in Borbon as LGU and private provider clash over control

FAMILIES in the northern Cebu town of Borbon are facing a confusing water crisis as a legal battle heats up between the local government and a private water provider. Residents are now caught in the middle of a dispute over who actually runs the water system and, more importantly, who they should be paying.

A broken partnership

The trouble began on Jan. 22, 2026, when the Borbon Municipal Council officially cancelled its 25-year agreement with SAVS Borbon. Local officials claim the company failed to provide reliable water to the community.

Since the start of the year, the local government unit (LGU) has taken over the Borbon Water System (BWS). Mayor Nico Dotillos said this decision followed many complaints from residents and a petition signed by village leaders.

Confusion over billing

Currently, both sides are claiming authority over the town’s water. While SAVS continues to collect payments from customers, Mayor Dotillos has directed the Borbon Water District to begin its own fee collection this week.

The mayor explained that the town’s water problems have been building up for over a decade.

"The water issues in Borbon did not start yesterday. They are the result of nearly 11 years of mismanagement under the former water distributor. What we are facing today are long-standing problems that cannot be solved overnight," Dotillos said in a recent interview.

The high cost of repairs

Fixing the system will not be cheap or easy. Initial estimates suggested the town needed P40 million just for new pipes — money the town does not have. Now, engineers say the actual cost will be even higher.

"Di sad ko ka-imagine ingun ana diay kadako (I could not imagine it would be that big)," Dotillos said regarding the scale of the repairs.

Because of the high costs, the town plans to fix the system in stages. The mayor has reached out to the Cebu Provincial Government for help, promising residents that he is committed to fixing the problem "that fell on our lap."

The legal standby

The conflict is now moving toward the courtroom. The LGU recently ordered SAVS to leave the government building and land it has used for years, giving the company three days to move out.

"And then, three days ago, and until now, they're still there. So, instead of asking them again to move out, we will take legal action and make it peaceful as much as possible," Dotillos warned.

SAVS responds

SAVS president Arlene Villaruel is fighting back against the claims. She argues that the contract was ended without following the proper legal steps. She also claimed the company couldn't meet certain obligations because the LGU never formally turned over the necessary equipment or assets.

"But how can we pay something that we don’t have a turnover?" Villaruel asked.

She also questioned how the government plans to manage the system without the company's records, asking, "How can they collect… when they don’t have the database?" Villaruel emphasized that SAVS is an experienced operator and that the matter is now being handled through legal channels.

What happens next?

As the "tug-of-war" between the town leaders and the private company continues, the people of Borbon are left waiting for a permanent solution. With legal actions pending and the water system in desperate need of expensive repairs, the primary focus remains on ensuring that clean, reliable water keeps flowing to every home. / CDF