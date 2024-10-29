LGUs release reminders, guidelines ahead of Kalagkalag

HIGHLY urbanized cities in Cebu have released public reminders and guidelines to prepare for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1-2, 2024.

The Mandaue City Government announced that overnight stays in cemeteries will not be allowed.

In Lapu-Lapu City, a simulation exercise was held at a public cemetery to beef up security plans for the observation expected to gather thousands of visitors; the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is set to activate its Oplan Byaheng Ayos, encouraging the public to report ticket scalpers who will take advantage of the season, among others.

Mandaue City

Overnight stays in cemeteries in Mandaue City will not be allowed on Nov. 1 and 2. Only allowed 24-hour visits will be permitted, a City official announced.

Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Buddy Ybañez told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 29, that the ban on overnight camping is intended to ensure public safety and security, especially given the large crowds anticipated on those two days.

The City has issued an executive order outlining prohibited activities, including wearing jackets, carrying backpacks, and bringing sharp objects or weapons to the cemetery premises. Items that pose fire hazards are also banned.

To maintain solemnity, karaoke machines, speakers, radios, musical instruments, and gambling paraphernalia are prohibited. Smoking, vaping, and alcohol consumption or sale will not be allowed within cemetery premises or within 100 meters of the area.

Visitors must also follow the “clean as you go” policy and avoid using styrofoam containers.

All Saints’ Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 1, while All Souls’ Day is commemorated on Saturday, Nov. 2. Both religious holidays are collectively known as “Kalag-kalag” in Bisaya-speaking areas.

Ybañez said the City Government is coordinating with local police and other agencies to manage crowd control, prevent accidents, and deter potential criminal activities such as theft.

The cemeteries in the city’s jurisdiction are St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, the Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden in Barangay Guizo, public cemeteries in Barangays Pagsabungan and Jagobiao, Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, and portions of Cebu Memorial Park, which straddles Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City.

The CDRRMO will mobilize 43 personnel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, distributing them across the city’s eight cemeteries to assist in crowd management, first aid, and emergency response efforts.

Ybañez urged visitors to plan their visits well, avoid peak hours if possible, and follow the guidelines set by authorities to maintain peace and order during the observance.

Lapu-Lapu City

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) conducted a simulation exercise at the Humay-Humay Public Cemetery on Tuesday.

Various law enforcement agencies performed a simulation exercise on possible bomb scare scenarios that could lead to a stampede inside the public cemetery during the solemn holiday, said LCPO spokesman Christian Torres.

The drill, participated by the Bureau of Fire Protection, CDRRMO, and the City Traffic Management System, lasted for almost two hours.

Torres said that while police personnel will be deployed for heightened alert in cemeteries, regular operations should not be hampered.

He said authorities should not discount the possibility of crimes that could be committed in in the Kalagkalag observance.

“We should not only focus on the cemetery but also the interior portions or areas away from the cemeteries,” he said.

Authorities are also expecting a surge of visitors on Friday, Oct. 31, since it was declared as a special non-working day.

Humay-Humay Public Cemetery is expected to be the busiest every Nov. 1 and 2.

CPA

Meanwhile, the CPA recommends early trip bookings to avoid potential delays.

The CPA also warned passengers not to transact with and instead report scalpers who illicitly book boat tickets in bulk and resell them at exorbitant prices.

The CPA, alongside other law enforcement agencies, is set to launch Oplan Biyaheng Ayos for Kalagkalag starting Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

CPA general manager Francisco Comendador, in a statement on Tuesday, said all port terminals implement “round-the-clock security” over the six-day period, ensuring the security of all passengers within the port premises.

First-aid stations will also be installed at the terminal, while Malasakit Help Desks will also be stationed to attend to passenger concerns.

On Tuesday, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia conducted an inspection of the CPA’s port terminals together with Comendador as part of the preparation of the Kalagkalag.

On the other hand, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) is also on heightened alert status as part of its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos.

The LTO 7 will inspect all public transportation vehicles at terminals across the region to ensure they are roadworthy, while random roadside inspections will also be conducted to verify that public utility vehicle drivers maintain compliance even after terminal inspections.

LTO 7 Director Glen Galario urged travelers and passengers not to patronize illegally operated motor vehicles or colorum vehicles. / CAV, DPC, EHP