LGUs suspend classes Friday Friday due to persistent haze

SEVERAL local government units in Cebu suspended face-to-face classes on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, as hazardous air quality persisted across Metro Cebu, prompting authorities to urge residents to limit outdoor exposure.

The cities of Cebu, Carcar, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu and the municipality of Minglanilla announced the suspension of face-to-face classes for Sept. 4 amid concerns over the continuing haze.

The Cebu City Government, through Acting Mayor Tomas Osmeña, extended the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools until Friday through an executive order. The order also maintained alternative learning

modalities, appropriate work arrangements and protective measures for outdoor and field workers.

In Talisay City, face-to-face classes in all public schools were suspended Friday following air quality monitoring by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

Private schools and Talisay City College were left to decide whether to suspend classes, taking into account the health and safety of their students and personnel.

Lapu-Lapu City likewise suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools on Friday, covering both teaching and non-teaching personnel.

The City Government cited the Metro Cebu PM2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) of 252 recorded at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

The reading was higher than Wednesday’s AQI of 203, indicating that air quality had deteriorated further. / MVG