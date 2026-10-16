LGUs told to identify water sources

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units (LGUs) to identify available water sources, particularly in island municipalities, as the country prepares for the expected super El Niño.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla issued the directive Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, as the government prepares measures to address possible water shortages, with Cebu expected to be among the areas hardest hit by the weather phenomenon.

“Identify all water sources, lalo na sa mga (including those in) island municipalities,” Remulla told reporters after the turnover of at least 45 Unified 911 emergency response motorcycles to the Cebu City Police Office and Cebu Provincial Police Office at the Capitol.

Remulla said the DILG was also working with the United States government to acquire solar-powered desalination units that could provide water to far-flung island barangays surrounded by seawater.

“Working with US na bumili ng mga desalinator na solar-powered para ‘yung mga far-flung barangay natin sa mga island na napapaligiran ng dagat ay makakuha ng tubig naturally,” he said.

(We are working with the US to purchase solar-powered desalination units so that our far-flung barangays on islands surrounded by seawater can naturally access water.)

The units are intended to enable island communities to convert seawater into usable water and reduce their dependence on water deliveries during shortages.

DILG prepares P1 billion for tankers

Remulla said the DILG was preparing P1 billion for new water tanker trucks to help deliver water to communities affected by shortages.

“Cebu will be hit hard kaya ngayon pa lang nag emergency-purchase kami ng tanker trucks para hindi maantala ang sitwasyon natin sa mga tao,” he said.

(Cebu will be hit hard, so we are already making emergency purchases of tanker trucks to ensure that water delivery to our people will not be disrupted.)

He said funding for the broader super El Niño response would come from the Office of the President.

Remulla also urged LGUs to prepare water containers, including drums and buckets, so households could store water delivered by tanker trucks. The government was also assessing whether existing LGU assets, including fire trucks, could be used to transport water.

The government hopes to complete the tanker procurement process by January. / CDF