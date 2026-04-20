LGUs urged to aid students amid online class shift

LOCAL government units (LGUs) have been urged to assist college students struggling to meet class requirements due to limited access to digital resources.

The call came after the Commission on Higher Education allowed higher education institutions to shift fully to online classes amid the ongoing oil crisis caused by the tensions in the Middle East.

Solid North Party-list Rep. Ching Bernos made the appeal, noting that the situation reflects a return to pandemic-era learning conditions that exposed gaps in access to education.

“Sadly, due to the oil crisis we seem to have reverted to ‘pandemic mode’ with the shift to online classes. But that shouldn’t mean that inequities and gaps that were observed during the pandemic should continue to exist,” Bernos said in a statement.

“In this regard, I hope that our LGUs can also provide support to students who lack resources to ensure that they are not left behind in their studies. This national crisis must not become an education crisis,” she added.

Bernos said local governments played a key role during the pandemic in helping students adapt to remote learning.

Pandemic measures revisited

Bernos cited interventions such as the establishment of free Wi-Fi hubs, internet voucher systems and subsidies, and the distribution of tablets, cellphones, and laptops.

These measures, she said, helped ease the burden on students and improved access to online education.

“I believe that once again, our LGUs can be instrumental in ensuring that the educational crisis we are facing does not deepen further,” Bernos said.

The lawmaker also urged local governments to explore service contracting agreements in public transport for the benefit of commuters. / PNA