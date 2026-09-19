Liam Neeson sparks dating rumors with leading lady

IRISH actor Liam Neeson, 74, and British actress Stella Stocker, in her 40s, have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands on the red carpet at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

At one point, the actress even pulled Liam’s arm closer and squeezed it, with the moment captured on video by People. The two were also dressed in matching black outfits.

The rumored couple attended the premiere of Courteney Cox’s new film, “Evil Genius,” at the Canadian festival.

Liam and Stella, who are set to star together in the upcoming action thriller “The Mongoose,” have previously worked together in the films “Memory” and “Marlowe,” both released in 2022.

People reached out to their representatives to ask whether Liam and Stella are in a relationship, but received no response. / TRC