Liang weighs in on Diaz fuel controversy

SINGER and pilot Ronnie Liang weighed in on the controversy involving Hidilyn Diaz’s alleged “free lifetime fuel” incentive.

Although he did not mention names, Liang suggested it was unfair for a company to provide free fuel if the recipient endorses a competing brand.

“Using their gas but promoting another brand? That’s unfair,” Liang wrote on Facebook.

His remarks came after Diaz and her camp raised concerns that Phoenix Petroleum did not fulfill its promise of lifetime fuel supply. The company, however, clarified that the benefit was discontinued after Diaz endorsed a competitor.

Reports indicate that Diaz received around two years’ worth of fuel support. Some netizens questioned whether she was fully informed of any exclusivity conditions tied to the agreement. / TRC S