Library changes schedule to save energy

THE Mandaue City Library is set to adjust staff work schedules as part of its efforts to reduce energy consumption while maintaining weekend services for the public.

City Librarian Angelina Cagatulia said the library has begun implementing energy-saving measures, such as setting air conditioning units to 24 degrees Celsius, switching off units in unused sections, limiting the use of lights and encouraging staff to use handheld fans.

“The first thing we did was set the air conditioning to 24 degrees Celsius. In sections where there are no clients, we turn the air conditioning off. We have also limited the use of lights and some of our staff are using handheld fans to help conserve electricity,” Cagatulia said.

She explained that when clients such as students or researchers arrive, the library opens only the necessary sections to minimize electricity use.

“When we have clients, we turn the facilities on, but we prefer that they stay in one room or section instead of being spread out, so we can save energy. For smaller groups, we direct them to the e-library first and only open other rooms when the number of users increases,” she said.

The librarian noted that the number of students using the e-library has declined, although researchers and residents continue to use the facility.

“There has been a decrease in e-library users because there are no classes, but we still have users, especially researchers and those who want to stay updated on current events,” she said.

Alongside these energy-saving efforts, Cagatulia said she will seek approval from Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on for proposed adjustments to staff work schedules while ensuring that weekend services remain available.

“I will ask for permission on how we can adjust the workday and workweek of the staff, considering that we provide 24/7 library services on weekends,” she said.

24-hour operations

At present, the library operates 24 hours on weekends and until 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Cagatulia said these extended hours were designed to give workers more opportunities to access library resources, particularly the e-library.

“We considered that workers have more time to do research on weekends, so we want them to continue having access to our resources, especially our electronic resources,” she said.

However, she added that operating hours may still be reviewed depending on what city officials approve.

“I will also ask whether we should extend or shorten the hours, depending on what is approved,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malig-on clarified that the library is only adjusting staff schedules and not removing weekend operations.

“Mayor Ouano said weekend services should not be removed, only adjusted. Saturday and Sunday services will remain, but the hours may be changed,” Malig-on said.

He added that since classes have ended, demand for library services on weekends, particularly Sundays, has decreased, prompting the need to revise staffing schedules.

Malig-on said the city librarian is expected to submit a final proposal by Monday, April 20, 2026, detailing the new schedule arrangement.

“The library hours will not be removed. They will just rotate personnel and adjust the schedule. She will finalize the proposal and report back by Monday,” he added. / ABC