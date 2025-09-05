Libreng Sakay faces complaints of erring drivers

SOME commuters in Cebu are frustrated with the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Libreng Sakay program. What was meant to be a government lifeline against rising costs — free rides for workers and students — is instead causing headaches.

Reports have surfaced of drivers under the Libreng Sakay program’s Urgello-Parkmall route refusing to pick up passengers, skipping long queues or parking idle during rush hours. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) has promised to investigate.

The issue highlights a common gap in government programs: well-meaning policies that falter in execution.

Big question

What is the Libreng Sakay program, and why are Cebu commuters complaining about it?

Looking back

The DOTr launched the Libreng Sakay program to ease the burden of daily commuting, especially in high-traffic urban routes. The program for the Urgello-Parkmall route was launched on July 23, 2025.

Its main objectives include:

Free rides. Selected buses and modern jeepneys offer no-fare rides on specific routes.

Support for commuters. Workers and students can save as much as P200 per week, freeing up money for essentials like food or tuition.

Stable income for operators. Instead of collecting fares, drivers and operators receive government subsidies per trip or kilometer, protecting them from inconsistent daily earnings.

Economic relief. With fuel and food prices climbing, the program serves as direct financial support for families.

Current problem in Cebu

Since July, the Libreang Sakay’s Urgello-Parkmall route has aimed to serve about 20,000 commuters. But complaints show cracks:

Drivers bypassing passengers: Commuters said some modern jeepneys ignored long waiting lines.

Idle vehicles during rush hour: A teacher who goes by the name Alce Yenoh on Facebook was commuting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 5 when she photographed a vehicle parked roadside after leaving the terminal of Parkmall in Mandaue City. The driver only began picking up passengers when prompted by a barker (a person who calls for passengers).

Big gap

The complaints point to a recurring problem in government transport programs: the gap between policy goals and actual implementation.

When drivers fail to pick up passengers, the program risks:

Wasting government funds, since operators are paid regardless of service quality.

Losing public trust in free ride initiatives.

Undermining the goal of easing the daily burden on commuters.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. acknowledged the incident may be due to a “small misunderstanding” but urged passengers to submit written complaints. He earlier said that a GPS, or global positioning system, is being used to monitor whether drivers complete their required trips, which will determine their pay rate.

Bigger picture

The Libreng Sakay Program is part of a broader government effort to subsidize public transportation.

This type of program, where the government pays operators a per-trip or per-kilometer fee, has been used in various forms to help commuters and support the public transport sector. The model can be effective in areas with high traffic and high demand. However, a major challenge is ensuring accountability and preventing abuse.

The latest complaints in Cebu City are not isolated; they reflect similar issues seen in other subsidy programs where a lack of oversight can lead to drivers cherry-picking routes or avoiding less profitable trips.

For the program to be successful in the long term, officials must establish a system for monitoring driver behavior and swiftly addressing passenger complaints. / DPC