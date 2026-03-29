Free rides and lower fees: Lapu-Lapu and Talisay Cities launch help for commuters

COMMUTERS in Lapu-Lapu and Talisay have new reasons to smile as local leaders roll out "Libreng Sakay" (Free Ride) programs. These initiatives are designed to help workers and students deal with the rising costs of fuel.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan announced that city coasters will be deployed to pick up passengers during the busiest time of the day.

Free rides in Lapu-Lapu City

Starting now, residents can catch a free ride on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program will stay in place for as long as the fuel crisis continues.

The City has set up two main routes to help people get home:

• Route 1: From Mepz 1 to Barangay Buaya, passing through Mactan to Marigondon Crossing (and back).

• Route 2: From Barangay Basak to Marigondon Crossing, passing through Babag and Looc toward the City Public Market in Poblacion (and back).

Lower terminal fees for drivers

Mayor Chan is also pushing to lower terminal fees to help public transport drivers keep more of their earnings. If the City Council approves the plan on April 1, fees will be cut nearly in half:

• Vans-for-hire: Dropping from P25 to P15.

• Jeepneys: Dropping from P20 to P10.

• Multicabs: Dropping from P10 to P5.

To fund these relief efforts, the City has made the tough choice to cancel the SadSad Festival (part of the annual Kadaugan sa Mactan) and use that money to support drivers, pumpboat operators and fisherfolk instead.

Talisay City joins the effort

Talisay City is also launching its own free ride program starting Monday, March 30. Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. announced that the City will use one bus and two vans per route to help people get to work and school safely.

“This free ride service is our way of helping Talisaynons during the fuel crisis,” Mayor Gullas said. Like the program in Lapu-Lapu, these rides will be available on weekdays only and will not run on weekends or holidays.

Help for those not covered by national programs

Beyond the roads, Lapu-Lapu City is coordinating with the DSWD to release fuel subsidies for tricycle drivers. They are also creating a local subsidy for those often left out of national aid, such as boat operators and fisherfolk who rely on motorized bancas for their living. / DPC