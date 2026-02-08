Licauco plans resort villa project in Siargao

ACTOR David Licauco revealed plans to build a resort villa in Siargao later this year.

Speaking during a press conference for his new GMA primetime series “Never Say Die,” Licauco said he purchased the property in August 2025 after falling in love with the island’s lifestyle.

“I just fell in love with Siargao because of the lifestyle. It’s very relaxed, people are nice and there’s no judgment,” he shared in an interview with Pep.ph.

Licauco said what was initially planned as a one-week stay eventually stretched to two weeks.

Despite the project, the actor said he intends to remain based in Manila due to work and business commitments.

The resort will be a solo venture, with no co-investors involved. Licauco said the project will consist of three to four villas.

Earlier this week, the actor also made headlines after giving P30,000 to a contestant who failed to win a segment on “It’s Showtime” during his guest appearance. / TRC