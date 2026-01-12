License of motorist in viral reckless driving video suspended

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has preventively suspended the driver’s license of a motorist caught in a viral video driving recklessly with his foot hanging out of a car window.

LTO 7 said Monday, January 12, 2026, that it has identified the registered owner of the white sedan and issued a show cause order following the circulation of the video on social media on January 7.

The driver is facing charges for reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, in violation of Sections 48 and 27 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Under the order of LTO 7 Director Glen Galario, the driver’s license was placed under alarm status and preventively suspended for 90 days.

Galario said the agency acted immediately after receiving reports of the incident, warning motorists that unsafe behavior on the road will not be tolerated.

The driver was ordered to surrender his license and appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division on January 14, to provide reasons for retaining his driving privileges.

Failure to attend the hearing will be deemed a waiver, and the case will be resolved based on available records, LTO 7 said. (DPC/PR)