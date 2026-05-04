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Lie Reposposa splits from British fiancé

Lie Reposposa splits from British fiancé
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Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Lie Reposposa has split from her British fiancé, Paul Joshua Marsden, after three years of being together.

Marsden announced the breakup in a Facebook post on April 28, 2026, where he shared a photo of the two and described Reposposa as his “peace and safe place.” He did not disclose the reason for their separation.

Reposposa has yet to issue a statement as of this writing.

Some netizens expressed hope in the comments that the couple might reconcile.

The two got engaged in February 2023, a development that previously drew attention on social media. / TRC S

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