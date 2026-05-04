Lie Reposposa splits from British fiancé

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Lie Reposposa has split from her British fiancé, Paul Joshua Marsden, after three years of being together.

Marsden announced the breakup in a Facebook post on April 28, 2026, where he shared a photo of the two and described Reposposa as his “peace and safe place.” He did not disclose the reason for their separation.

Reposposa has yet to issue a statement as of this writing.

Some netizens expressed hope in the comments that the couple might reconcile.

The two got engaged in February 2023, a development that previously drew attention on social media. / TRC S