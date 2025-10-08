Life and loss intertwined in quake-hit Bogo

CATCH GOES ON. A fisherfolk wades through the waters off Nailon, Bogo City, carrying plastic tubs used to collect fish from incoming boats and deliver them to the port. Despite damaged roads and continuous aftershocks, many fisherfolk and coastal workers returned to their daily routines to sustain their livelihoods. /
Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
TRACES of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake have remained visible in Bogo City -- fallen homes, cracked roads, damaged buildings and ports and a shoreline pulled farther from the sea.
TEARS, FAREWELL. Family members and friends gather at Corazon Cemetery in Bogo City on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, to lay to rest the 11 residents from Barangay Binabag who perished in a rockslide triggered by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake. The victims, many of whom were family and neighbors, were buried side by side as the community mourned the lives lost in one of the deadliest disasters yet to strike northern Cebu. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
HARVEST AMID THE AFTERSHOCKS. Farmers continue harvesting sugarcane in a farmland in Barangay Anonang Norte, Bogo City, a quiet act of normalcy amid the continuous tremors. The harvest will be delivered to Negros Island for processing, as the sugar mills in Medellin and Daanbantayan have already shut down. /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
More than a week after the earthquake shook Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, claiming 72 lives and damaging 733 infrastructures, life moves cautiously, but steadily forward.
LIGHT IN THE AFTERMATH. A child jumps into the sea from the port in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, as fishing boats anchor nearby. Despite the ongoing tremors, moments of play and normalcy return to the coastal community in the quake-hit city. /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
SEA PULLS BACK. Several boats sit stranded on the exposed seabed after a portion of the shoreline in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, receded following the earthquake. This aerial view shows the shoreline, where seawater pulled back by about one meter. / Photo by Yans Baroy
Even as the ground continues to tremble, residents in Bogo City are trying to stitch piece by piece the rhythm of their daily lives.