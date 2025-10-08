Life and loss intertwined in quake-hit Bogo

TEARS, FAREWELL. Family members and friends gather at Corazon Cemetery in Bogo City on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, to lay to rest the 11 residents from Barangay Binabag who perished in a rockslide triggered by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake. The victims, many of whom were family and neighbors, were buried side by side as the community mourned the lives lost in one of the deadliest disasters yet to strike northern Cebu. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela