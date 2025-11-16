'Life is so wild:' Andrea Brillantes meets Ariana Grande again, shares dream moment with Cynthia Erivo

FILIPINA actress Andrea Brillantes is over the moon after personally meeting Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
The actress-entrepreneur shared photos of her encounter with Grande and Erivo at the “Wicked: For Good” Singapore premiere.
“I still can’t believe this happened. Three years ago, I sat by myself in a theater watching my first-ever musical. Then I watched the movie, and it changed something in me,” Brillantes shared.
She also added that this was her second time meeting Grande.
“Ten years ago, I met Ariana Grande, and now I got to meet her again! And Cynthia Erivo? Life is so wild sometimes. I’m beyond grateful,” she added. (CLC)