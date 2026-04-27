‘Life on Earth’ special marks 50 years of Attenborough legacy

A NEW documentary, “Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure,” will premiere on May 6, 2026, marking 50 years since David Attenborough’s groundbreaking work in wildlife storytelling.

The special combines restored archival footage with new reflections, offering insight into early fieldwork, rare wildlife encounters and the challenges of filming in remote locations.

More than a retrospective, the documentary highlights how these early efforts helped shape global awareness of conservation and environmental protection.

The program will premiere on PBS. / NPG S