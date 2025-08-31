Lifestyle check push gains support from Cebu mayors

CALLS for transparency in government are rising in Cebu after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered lifestyle checks on public officials. The move comes as national concerns grow over alleged irregularities in flood-control projects.

What are lifestyle checks

Lifestyle checks investigate the wealth and spending habits of public officials to determine if they are living beyond their legal income. Marcos ordered the checks to promote accountability and restore trust in public service.

How do Cebu mayors see this

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, who heads the League of Municipalities of the Philippines–Cebu Chapter, said mayors in Cebu generally support the President’s directive. He said he had already spoken with around 11 mayors who are willing to sign a statement of support, and that the league may formalize its backing if necessary.

What about flood-control projects

Across the country, flood-control projects have been criticized for alleged “ghost projects” — initiatives that receive funding but are never built.

Suan stressed that Cebu has not detected any such projects. He explained that the province’s 44 municipalities and six component cities closely monitor Department of Public Works and Highways projects. While some flood-control projects have experienced issues, mostly due to heavy rains, he insisted that none were non-existent.

Meanwhile, two Cebu vice mayors, Jerome Escalona of Tabogon and Joyjoy Alegado of Consolacion, recently joined the Vice Mayors for Good Governance, a group pushing for transparency in public projects.

The movement takes inspiration from Mayors for Good Governance, led by Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, which also includes Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Why does this matter

The support from Cebu’s mayors and vice mayors signals a growing local push for accountability. By backing lifestyle checks and closely monitoring flood-control projects, Cebu’s leaders are joining a wider national movement to strengthen transparency and protect public funds. / CDF, JPS