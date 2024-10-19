5 reasons to visit Casa Gorordo, ’Handurawang Kinamot’ exhibit

OCTOBER is the Museums and Galleries month! What better month it is to explore the rich cultural heritage of Cebu and the beauty of local craftsmanship. One highlight is the Casa Gorordo Museum, a stunning showcase of Cebuano history, complemented by the newly opened exhibit at the Kabilin Center, titled “Handurawang Kinamot.”

Here’s why you should plan a visit:

Step Back in Time at Casa Gorordo Museum - Casa Gorordo Museum, a restored ancestral home, transports you to the 19th century. Explore beautifully preserved rooms filled with artifacts that tell the story of Cebu’s colonial past. The architecture alone, with its intricate wooden carvings and vintage furnishings, is a feast for the eyes.

Experience Local Craftsmanship at “Handurawang Kinamot” - The Kabilin Center’s latest exhibit, “Handurawang Kinamot,” showcases the intricate work of humble local artisans alongside pieces from world-renowned Cebuano artists. In partnership with the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation Inc., this exhibit celebrates the exceptional craftsmanship of Cebuano artisans, highlighting their incredible skills in furniture design, fashion, traditional weaving (including banig and baskets) and unique home décor.

History Meets Art and Craftsmanship - Both Casa Gorordo and the Kabilin Center offer a unique experience for its visitors. They both chronicle an intertwined story of history and contemporary times. Starting from the past, Casa Gorordo Museum features traditions, allowing you to visually experience what it was like to live before. Immersive spots allow visitors to experience it themselves. Adjacent to the museum is the new hub for Cebuano arts and culture called The Kabilin Center. In its new exhibit, you’ll have the chance to get to know 12 talented weavers from Cebu, each with their own story and passion for their craft.

Support Culture and Heritage - By visiting these avenues, we open opportunities for everyone to reconnect and discover the essence of being a Cebuano. Supporting local products and celebrating our cultural practices are more than acts of appreciation — they are powerful ways to strengthen our communities. By investing in our heritage, we empower not only ourselves but also the local artisans, businesses and traditions that make Cebu truly unique.

Perfect for Families and Groups - Both Casa Gorordo Museum and the Kabilin Center offer activities and exhibits suitable for all ages. Whether you’re exploring the history of the region or enjoying interactive displays at the exhibit, it’s an ideal outing for families, school groups, or anyone interested in Cebu’s vibrant culture.

Casa Gorordo Museum and the “Handurawang Kinamot” exhibit at the Kabilin Center offer a perfect blend of history and art delight. Grab your family and friends and immerse yourself in the stories of Cebu. Both locations are open from Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. / PR