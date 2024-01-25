5 standout moments from the Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week once again dazzled the fashion world with its spring/summer 2024 season, and at the forefront of this sartorial spectacle was Dior and Schiaparelli, promising a captivating display of surrealism and cutting-edge trends.
As the fashion elite gathered at the grand Place Vendôme, the anticipation was palpable, and Schiaparelli did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite serves from the spring/summer 2024 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week:
1. Zendaya's futuristic allure
Leading the pack was Zendaya, a vision in an all-black Schiaparelli ensemble that redefined avant-garde elegance. The knotted silk spikes, draped equestrian train, and silk faille column skirt merged seamlessly to create a masterpiece. The futuristically knotted bunches along the arms added a touch of whimsy. Styled by the impeccable Law Roach, Zendaya's look was not only a testament to Schiaparelli's creative prowess but also a canvas for her new beauty look – pin-straight locks and fringe-style micro bangs, perfectly encapsulating the surrealism of the moment.
2. Hunter Schafer's cinematic glamor
Hunter Schafer brought cinematic allure to the forefront with a black strapless dress mirroring Zendaya's proportions. Paired with a striking floral gold necklace, Schafer's look transported us to a realm reminiscent of "Ballad of Songbird and Snakes." The ensemble showcased a perfect blend of drama and sophistication, underlining Schiaparelli's ability to craft wearable art.
3. Heart Evangelista's Dior dream
In a dazzling custom silver Dior ensemble, Heart Evangelista exuded timeless elegance. The intricate details and impeccable craftsmanship of the outfit highlighted Dior's commitment to luxury. Evangelista's presence at the event added a touch of Filipino grace to the international runway, cementing her status as a style icon.
4. Rihanna's urban chic fusion
Rihanna's bold fashion statement combined elements of urban chic with high fashion. A belted black puffer coat atop a midi dress, accessorized with a baseball cap, gloves, pointed-toe heels, diamond jewels, and a dark brown Dior tote — each element spoke volumes about Rihanna's fearless style. The ensemble showcased a harmonious fusion of streetwear and couture, a nod to the evolving landscape of fashion.
5. Anya Taylor-Joy's femme fatale twist
Anya Taylor-Joy brought a touch of romance to the runway with a cherry-red lace spaghetti-strap gown. However, she added her own twist by revealing a pair of black leather lace-up knee-high combat boots underneath, seamlessly blending femininity with a tomboy edge. This unexpected pairing epitomized the bold and boundary-pushing spirit of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.