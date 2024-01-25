5 standout moments from the Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Leading the pack was Zendaya, a vision in an all-black Schiaparelli ensemble that redefined avant-garde elegance. The knotted silk spikes, draped equestrian train, and silk faille column skirt merged seamlessly to create a masterpiece. The futuristically knotted bunches along the arms added a touch of whimsy. Styled by the impeccable Law Roach, Zendaya's look was not only a testament to Schiaparelli's creative prowess but also a canvas for her new beauty look – pin-straight locks and fringe-style micro bangs, perfectly encapsulating the surrealism of the moment.