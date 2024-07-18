6 Filipino traditions featured in BINI’s 'Cherry on Top’ MV

After a smashing first solo concert and the six-track EP "Talaarawan," the P-POP sensation BINI is back with a bang, dropping its new hit single, "Cherry on Top." The eagerly awaited track was officially released on July 11, 2024.

"Cherry on Top" is a sweet treat in more ways than one! Despite its all-English lyrics, nothing says Filipino pride quite like watching this octet groove in a cute, candy world. The girls in the music video were dancing and twirling, holding sodas in plastic bags and munching on banana cue. These charming touches make BINI the ultimate nation's girl group, always staying true to their roots in their music.

Here’s a closer look at more Filipino flair sprinkled throughout the music video:

Sweeping

Just two seconds into the music video, a woman is seen cleaning the street with the iconic walis tingting before BINI's Stacey descends the stairs, singing the opening lines. She then casts a cute, pink, sparkly spell on the woman, making cherries appear over her eyes — think heart-eyed but cherry-eyed!

Pagmano

A guy in pink clothes walks up to the baker of “Cherrytown Bakery” and uses his hand to perform the cherished Filipino gesture, “pagmamano.” This sign of respect is significant to many Filipinos, adding a heartwarming touch that makes the nation's girl group even more endearing for incorporating it into their visuals.

Pandesal and coffee

The baker then dips his bread into his coffee, a beloved Filipino habit, especially with a pandesal and instant coffee combo. Although the man appears to be Caucasian, it's fun to see him embracing and enjoying the same culture.

Halo-halo

Is it really a Filipino sweet treat world without halo-halo in sight? Halo-halo is a delightful dessert made of crushed ice, evaporated milk and an array of ingredients like sweet beans, jelly, fruits, topped with leche flan and ube ice cream. When BINI Mikha grabs the cherry on top of the guy’s halo-halo, she leaves a trail of sparkles in the air and the guy jaw-dropped by her charm.

Balikbayan box

The inclusion of a balikbayan box in the music video is a touching tribute to the countless overseas Filipino workers who sacrifice so much by working abroad to support their families back home. This heartfelt gesture resonates deeply with many Filipinos, symbolizing the love and dedication of those who send these boxes filled with gifts and essentials. In one scene, a guy holds a balikbayan box, and to everyone's delight, BINI Jhoanna pops out from one of the boxes

Banana cue and soft drinks

Nothing screams Filipino snack more than the sight of a banana cue paired with a soda in a small plastic bag. As the girls paint a wall and sing, they exchange the sweet banana treat and the refreshing drink, showcasing a beloved local tradition. Their global popularity now gives non-Filipino fans a delightful glimpse into what it means to enjoy snacks like a true Filipino!