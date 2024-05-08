60th Baeksang Arts Awards celebrates the best in Korean Entertainment

The red carpet was bustling with excitement at Coex in southern Seoul for the much-anticipated 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, held on May 7, 2024. Recognized as one of Korea's top three most prestigious award ceremonies, this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards was a celebration of exceptional talent and marked the award's milestone anniversary.
The ceremony was simultaneously broadcast across multiple platforms, including JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, as well as online streaming services Tving and Prizm, allowing fans worldwide to partake in the festivities.
Notable wins
Returning hosts, comedian Shin Dong-yup, and actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum brought their charismatic flair to the event, continuing a beloved tradition, except for a brief pause in 2021 due to Park’s military service obligations. Their seamless interaction set the tone for an evening of glamor and celebration.
This year's awards saw significant wins, with the horror film “Exhuma” taking the lead in both nominations and awards. Lee Do-hyun won Best New Actor in a Film for his compelling performance in “Exhuma,” which was also a contender in several other categories including Best Film and Best Director. The film's resonance with the jury and audiences underscored its success at the ceremony.
Television, film excellence
On the television front, “Moving” dominated the nominations with seven nods and ultimately took home the Grand Prize - Daesang. “My Dearest” won Best Drama, with Namkoong Min and Lee Hanee (Honey Lee) being honored as Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama, respectively, for their outstanding performances.
The awards for Best Film and Best Actor in a Film were clinched by “12.12: The Day” and Hwang Jung-min, showcasing the diversity and depth of talent in the Korean film industry. Kim Go-eun was celebrated as Best Actress in a Film for her role in “Exhuma,” highlighting the film's critical acclaim.
Favorites
The ceremony also spotlighted emerging talents and audience favorites. PRIZM Popularity Awards went to Kim Soo-hyun and IVE’s An Yujin, reflecting their massive fan bases and impactful performances over the past year.
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was a night of jubilation, honoring the artistic achievements and hard work of Korea’s finest in film and television. As the winners and nominees alike celebrated their achievements, the event reaffirmed its status as a cornerstone of Korean entertainment, setting high expectations for the years to come. S
Full list of winners:
Film Category:
- Best Film: “12.12: The Day”
- Best Director (Film): Jang Jae-hyun for “Exhuma”
- Best Actor (Film): Hwang Jung-min for “12.12: The Day”
- Best Actress (Film): Kim Go-eun for “Exhuma”
- Best Supporting Actor (Film): Kim Jong-soo for “Smugglers”
- Best Supporting Actress (Film): Lee Sang-hee for “My Name is Loh Kiwan”
- Best New Actor (Film): Lee Do-hyun for “Exhuma”
- Best New Actress (Film): Bibi for “Hopeless”
Television Category:
- Best Drama: “My Dearest”
- Best Director (Drama): Han Dong-wook for “The Worst of Evil”
- Best Actor (Drama): Namkoong Min for “My Dearest”
- Best Actress (Drama): Lee Hanee for “Knight Flower”
- Best Supporting Actor (Drama): Ahn Jae-hong for “Mask Girl”
- Best Supporting Actress (Drama): Yeom Hye-ran for “Mask Girl”
- Best New Actor (Drama): Lee Jung-ha for “Moving”
- Best New Actress (Drama): Yuna for “The Kidnapping Day”
- Best Screenplay (Drama): Kang Full for “Moving”
Other Categories:
- Grand Prize - Daesang: “Moving”
- Best Male Variety Performer: Na Yeong-seok, also known as Na PD
- Best Female Variety Performer: Hong Jin-kyung
- Best Entertainment Program: MBC's “Adventure by Accident 2”
- PRIZM Popularity Award (Male): Kim Soo-hyun
- PRIZM Popularity Award (Female): IVE's An Yujin