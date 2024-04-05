7 easy weeknight dinner suggestions for busy families

Are you tired of the same old dinner routine and craving something new? This collection of seven healthy and flavorful dishes is here to help! Curated with busy Filipino families in mind, this list offers a variety of options to keep everyone happy.

Adobong Kangkong (Filipino Water Spinach): This quick and flavorful vegetarian dish features water spinach braised in a savory soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic adobo sauce.

Adobong Talong (Eggplant): Tender eggplant takes center stage in this comforting vegetarian dish simmered in a savory-sour adobo sauce.

Pinakbet (Ilocos Vegetable Stew): This hearty stew showcases regional vegetables like okra, eggplant, and green beans in a flavorful shrimp paste broth.

Honey Garlic Salmon with Roasted Veggies: A lifesaver for busy nights! Salmon fillets are glazed with a sweet and savory sauce and roasted with colorful vegetables for a fuss-free and healthy meal.

One-Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken with Veggies: Chicken is marinated in a simple blend of herbs and spices, then roasted on a single pan with broccoli and cherry tomatoes for easy cleanup.

Malunggay Egg Soup: A quick and nutritious Filipino soup featuring malunggay leaves, known for their vitamins and minerals. Whisked eggs add a fluffy texture.

Tuna Noodle Casserole: A nostalgic dish combining cooked egg noodles, canned tuna, peas, and a creamy sauce. Topped with a crispy breadcrumb or potato chip crust, it's a familiar and satisfying crowd-pleaser.

These easy and flavorful recipes will help simplify cooking and ensure a family enjoys delicious, nutritious meals every night. Busy weeknights don't have to be a source of stress. Instead, savor great food and quality time with loved ones.