7-Eleven set to host first-ever ‘Slurp, Bite, and Jam’ Music Fest in Cebu.

Limited tickets are left for the 7-Eleven “Slurp, Bite, and Jam” Music Fest, so hurry and get your tickets now! The promo will run until July 9, 2024
An expert at creating fun thrills for the community, 7-Eleven is once again pulling out all the stops for the “Slurp, Bite, and Jam” Music Fest. This exciting music fest, the first of its kind, will be held at the SM Seaside Concert Grounds in Cebu City on July 11, 2024.
Get ready to groove to the tunes of superstars Juan Karlos, KZ Tandingan, and TJ Monterde, alongside other OPM artists such as BGYO, Cebu band Wonggoys, and DJ Philip. Hosting the event is MC Tom Candy.
Make the journey rewarding from the stores to the concert grounds and buy a Large Slurpee and a Big Bite brown hotdog combo starting at just P85. With this delightful pair, customers can earn one e-stamp, which they can collect in exchange for one General Admission Standing ticket (threee-stamps) or one VIP Standing ticket (10 e-stamps). E-stamp redemption will be done at www.711slurpbitejam.com where visitors will be asked to create an account and upload their receipts as proof of purchase within the promo period.
upon purchase to redeem twice the amount of e-stamps. The entire promo is currently available until July 9, 2024, so get to snacking quick!
Want to head straight to the festivities? There’s also an option to secure a General Admission ticket directly from www.711slurpbitejam.com for P711 until the day of the event, July 11. But, VIP tickets are available for the first 100 customers for the same price of P711. Just make sure to pay for it at any 7-Eleven store nationwide within 24 hours of selection.
This spectacular musical event celebrates the expansion of the beloved 7-Eleven Slurpee, now better than ever. Enjoying this tasty chiller brings fans one step closer to seeing their favorite musicians perform live.
Whether it's a unique experience for one or a bonding moment for the whole barkada, attendees can expect to have a rocking good time with 7-Eleven.
Cheers to 40 years with 7-Eleven! Like us on 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook, follow @711ph on Instagram, and @711philippines on Twitter and TikTok for more information. (SPONSORED CONTENT)