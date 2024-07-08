7-Eleven set to host first-ever ‘Slurp, Bite, and Jam’ Music Fest in Cebu.

Limited tickets are left for the 7-Eleven “Slurp, Bite, and Jam” Music Fest, so hurry and get your tickets now! The promo will run until July 9, 2024

An expert at creating fun thrills for the community, 7-Eleven is once again pulling out all the stops for the “Slurp, Bite, and Jam” Music Fest. This exciting music fest, the first of its kind, will be held at the SM Seaside Concert Grounds in Cebu City on July 11, 2024.

Get ready to groove to the tunes of superstars Juan Karlos, KZ Tandingan, and TJ Monterde, alongside other OPM artists such as BGYO, Cebu band Wonggoys, and DJ Philip. Hosting the event is MC Tom Candy.

Make the journey rewarding from the stores to the concert grounds and buy a Large Slurpee and a Big Bite brown hotdog combo starting at just P85. With this delightful pair, customers can earn one e-stamp, which they can collect in exchange for one General Admission Standing ticket (threee-stamps) or one VIP Standing ticket (10 e-stamps). E-stamp redemption will be done at www.711slurpbitejam.com where visitors will be asked to create an account and upload their receipts as proof of purchase within the promo period.