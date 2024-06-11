A ‘Crazy, Crazy’ era for Nadine Lustre

Tyrashelvy V. Villamil, Silliman University Intern / Writer
Who doesn’t know Nadine Alexis Paguia Lustre? Filipino actress, singer, model, television presenter, entrepreneur, philanthropist with a heart of gold. She’s got everything!
But before she became a household name for millennial and Gen Z Filipinos, serving look after look, and her iconic “minimalist” posts that became an inside joke to fans and herself, did you know that before Bini took over the Philippines by storm, she too was once part of her own girl group?
Ensuing nostalgia on the 2000s baddies in Philippine entertainment, Pop Girls was a Filipina pop group under Viva Records. Wanting to counter the growing craze of K-Pop in the Philippines, Viva Records chief executive officer Vic Del Rosario created Pop Girls with members Nadine Lustre, Shy Carlos, Rose Van Ginkel, and twins Lailah Bustria and Mariam Bustria.
Debuting in 2009, the group released its self-titled debut album “Pop Girls” with 13 tracks, performing its first song “Crazy, Crazy” on GMA.
This did not last long, however, as each original member departed from the group from 2010 to 2014. Nadine herself left in 2011 to pursue a solo career, where she rose to fame by playing the lead role for the film, “Diary ng Panget (2014).” In the same year, she also released “Nadine Lustre,” her solo extended play with timeless hits like “Para-paraan” and “Mr. Antipatiko.”
Transcending their departure, newer members joined the group, until 2017, where they released their final single called “Prinsesa,” with which they confirmed their disbandment.
From the short time Pop Girls persisted, they have forged their own mark in girl group history, proving to be as iconic as every other girl group to have existed.
No matter the year or generation, from the SexBomb Girls to Pop Girls to Bini, there is always a girl group that saves generations of girls and gays, further burning the torch of girl power and feminine domination. Nadine’s background as a girl group member may not have been the strongest trajectory to her career, but it is one iconic story to tell. S