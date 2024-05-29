‘ABBA Revisited’ set to perform at TOPS this July

Relive the greatest hits of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad best known worldwide as ABBA for a concert treat at the most iconic landmark in Cebu, TOPS this July.
North America’s #1 tribute band to ABBA - ABBA Revisited will perform live in Cebu for the very first time this coming July 1, 2024, at the TOPS Events Space.
“Mama Mia, Here We Go To TOPS!” will feature the recreated magic of ABBA performing authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies, and note-perfect musicianship by ABBA Revisited.
ABBA Revisited is set to recreate the show-stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny which Cebuanos will surely want to see.
Tickets are at P5,000 for free seating which will be available at Montebello Villa Hotel and TOPS Souvenir Shop. Show starts at 8:30 PM.
ABBA, having become one of the best-selling music artists in history, gained fame worldwide during the 70’s.
They are the Swedish pop supergroup behind the songs “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Chiquitita,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and many more.
ABBA’s music was adapted into a Broadway musical and musical films that featured award-winning Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Cher.