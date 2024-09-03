An ultimate guide to a ‘Journey of Flavors’ at NUSTAR Resort and Casino

NUSTAR has created a delightful experience for food enthusiasts eager to sample a bit of everything at The Mall. With a wide range of culinary options to explore, foodies can savor the distinctive flavors from each restaurant. The best part? By enjoying these delicious dishes, you also have the chance to win fantastic prizes!
Customers who present a single purchase receipt of at least P3,000 from any participating outlet at NUSTAR—such as Abaca Baking Company, Barcino, Cafe Laguna, Good Luck Hot Pot, Kazuwa Prime, Koshima by Nonki, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar, Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu, Tom N Toms Coffee, and Yeonwha The Premium by Kaya—to The Mall Concierge will receive a “Journey of Flavors” passport.
To participate, customers must order the special “Journey of Flavors” menu or dish from the listed tenants, who will stamp the corresponding box in the passport. Customers need to complete five different boxes in the passport, which must then be presented and surrendered to The Mall Concierge. Only one active passport is allowed per customer at a time, but upon completing their current passport, they may apply for another.
You will have the chance to pick rolled pieces of paper from a bowl and win exciting prizes, including two round-trip tickets for two via Cebu Pacific to destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore, or Japan (terms and conditions apply). Additional prizes include 20 overnight stays for two with breakfast at Fili Hotel (terms and conditions apply), 50 sets of NUSTAR Premier Cinema passes and Timezone passes valued at P500 each, and 100 branded luggage tags from The Mall at NUSTAR.
Here are the participating outlets under the “Journey of Flavors” promo with their respective “Journey of Flavors” menu item:
Barcino
Experience the vibrant flavors of Spain and enjoy a 5 percent discount on Paella Mixta con Azafrán, paired with a refreshing pitcher of Sangria (Tinto or Blanco), or a 10 percent discount on Paella de Chorizo y Pollo, served with your choice of Sangria.
Good Luck Hot Pot
Savor the exquisite taste of Good Luck Hot Pot's USA Angus Snowflake Beef Dish with a generous 40 percent discount, where tender, marbled beef is cooked to perfection in a rich and flavorful broth for an exceptional dining experience.
Kazuwa Prime
Delight in Kazuwa Prime’s Five Kinds of Sashimi Dish with a 25 percent discount, featuring an array of the freshest and finest sashimi cuts, each offering a unique and exquisite taste of premium seafood.
Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken
Enjoy a 10 percent discount on any "to share" order at Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, including favorites like Bolognese, Carbonara, Aglio Olio, Tartufo, and a whole classic chicken.
Tom N Toms
Tom N Toms' Brunch Set special includes your choice of meat—bacon, ham, or sausage—and a drink option, allowing you to select from hot or iced Americano, peach iced tea, or lemon iced tea.
More participating outlets
Cafe Laguna also offers a 15 percent discount on its Pata Dish, while Koshima by Nonki provides a 20 percent discount on its Sushi Course. At Yeonhwa The Premium by Kaya, you can receive 20 percent off its Beef Stone Hot Pot Set, which includes one beef stone hotpot, beef seaweed, four beef patties, two servings of rice, two drinks, and a selection of side dishes. Lastly, Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu is offering a 15 percent discount on its Red House Group A set, featuring shrimp, lobster, meatballs, beef, pork, and vegetables.
Whether you're in the mood for gourmet cuisine, international flavors, or a casual meal, The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino has something to satisfy every palate. Beyond the allure of the casino, it is a culinary haven waiting to be explored.
For more information on the “Journey of Flavors” promo, check out the QR code below or visit https://nustar.ph/portfolio/journey-of-flavors/. Promo runs from August 1 to September 15, 2024. (SPONSORED CONTENT)