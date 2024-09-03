An ultimate guide to a ‘Journey of Flavors’ at NUSTAR Resort and Casino

Customers who present a single purchase receipt of at least P3,000 from any participating outlet at NUSTAR—such as Abaca Baking Company, Barcino, Cafe Laguna, Good Luck Hot Pot, Kazuwa Prime, Koshima by Nonki, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar, Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu, Tom N Toms Coffee, and Yeonwha The Premium by Kaya—to The Mall Concierge will receive a “Journey of Flavors” passport.

To participate, customers must order the special “Journey of Flavors” menu or dish from the listed tenants, who will stamp the corresponding box in the passport. Customers need to complete five different boxes in the passport, which must then be presented and surrendered to The Mall Concierge. Only one active passport is allowed per customer at a time, but upon completing their current passport, they may apply for another.

You will have the chance to pick rolled pieces of paper from a bowl and win exciting prizes, including two round-trip tickets for two via Cebu Pacific to destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore, or Japan (terms and conditions apply). Additional prizes include 20 overnight stays for two with breakfast at Fili Hotel (terms and conditions apply), 50 sets of NUSTAR Premier Cinema passes and Timezone passes valued at P500 each, and 100 branded luggage tags from The Mall at NUSTAR.