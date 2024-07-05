Art Agenda and Lumena Auction bring ‘Cosmic Concerns: Nena Saguil & Fadjar Sidik’ in Cebu.

Art Agenda and Lumena Auctions are pleased to jointly present the exhibition “Cosmic Concerns: Nena Saguil & Fadjar Sidik,” which will run at Lumena Auction’s brand-new gallery at Mahogany Place, Cebu, from June 28 to July 12, 2024.

The exhibition features two of Southeast Asia’s leading 20th-century painters who each made significant contributions to abstract art in the region. "Cosmic Concerns" is a landmark occasion in many ways: it is the first time both Saguil and Sidik’s works are juxtaposed in one exhibition and the first time both artists’ works are shown in Cebu.