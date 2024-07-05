Art Agenda and Lumena Auction bring ‘Cosmic Concerns: Nena Saguil & Fadjar Sidik’ in Cebu.

Art Agenda and Lumena Auctions are pleased to jointly present the exhibition “Cosmic Concerns: Nena Saguil & Fadjar Sidik,” which will run at Lumena Auction’s brand-new gallery at Mahogany Place, Cebu, from June 28 to July 12, 2024.
The exhibition features two of Southeast Asia’s leading 20th-century painters who each made significant contributions to abstract art in the region. "Cosmic Concerns" is a landmark occasion in many ways: it is the first time both Saguil and Sidik’s works are juxtaposed in one exhibition and the first time both artists’ works are shown in Cebu.
At the 60th edition of the Venice Biennale presently taking place, both Nena Saguil and Fadjar Sidik are represented by a work each on loan from the Philippine and Indonesian national collections, respectively.
Saguil and Sidik are the only two 20th-century artists from Southeast Asia among 37 others featured in the abstraction section of the Biennale’s main exhibition, “Foreigners Everywhere.”
Six thousand miles away in Cebu—a city with tourism and maritime significance that does not pale in comparison to Venice—a larger collection of over a dozen works by Nena Saguil and Fadjar Sidik has been gathered, enacting an unlikely but memorable encounter between the two artists.
“Cosmic Concerns” invites audiences to explore the cosmic imagination of Nena Saguil and Fadjar Sidik, revealing how their artistic practices transcend time and place to resonate with the universal human quest for meaning and connection amidst the vastness of the cosmos. (SPONSORED SUPPLEMENT)