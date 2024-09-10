Artpression’s ‘Shades of Sunburn,’ celebrating Cebu with a global reach

Though deeply connected to their local culture, Artpression has its sights set on global success, carrying the spirit of their hometown along for the ride.

This eight-member group — Ron Libre (vocals), Nicole Estremos (vocals), Vincent Sarno (bass), VJ Santos (drums), Christian Gio (guitars), Kevin Molo (guitars), Jake Fernandez (violin) and Joshua Libre (keys) — has found family in one another through music. Their sound is rooted in childhood influences, inspired by the old records they grew up with. While reggae and alternative are their comfort zones, the band loves experimenting with different genres, which led to the creation of their latest album.

“Each song on Shades of Sunburn reflects our collective experiences and cherished memories from our summer travels over the years. From sun-drenched beaches to bustling city streets, the album invites listeners on a musical journey through our eyes, sharing in the joy, excitement and nostalgia of our summer escapades,” the band wrote.