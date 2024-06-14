bai Hotel Cebu presents Wine Dinner Soirée with Dolce & Gabbana’s Wine Collection.

Get ready for a night of unparalleled pairings and refined flavors at the Wine and Dine soirée in bai Hotel Cebu's signature restaurant, Marble+Grain Steakhouse. This exquisite gastronomic curation is set to take place on June 19, 2024, from 7 p.m. onwards, and promises to be a culinary experience like no other.

With the talented chefs of Marble+Grain Steakhouse at the helm, you can expect a feast that will delight your senses and leave you craving for more. Indulge in the perfect combination of rich wines and delectable dishes that have been expertly crafted to complement each other.

Not only that, indulge in a complete sensory experience that will leave you enchanted with every sip. Enhance your taste buds with the exquisite wines from Dolce & Gabbana, crafted to perfection. Feel the magic of every sip as you soak in the luxurious ambiance. It's an experience like no other!