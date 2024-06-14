bai Hotel Cebu presents Wine Dinner Soirée with Dolce & Gabbana’s Wine Collection
Get ready for a night of unparalleled pairings and refined flavors at the Wine and Dine soirée in bai Hotel Cebu's signature restaurant, Marble+Grain Steakhouse. This exquisite gastronomic curation is set to take place on June 19, 2024, from 7 p.m. onwards, and promises to be a culinary experience like no other.
With the talented chefs of Marble+Grain Steakhouse at the helm, you can expect a feast that will delight your senses and leave you craving for more. Indulge in the perfect combination of rich wines and delectable dishes that have been expertly crafted to complement each other.
Not only that, indulge in a complete sensory experience that will leave you enchanted with every sip. Enhance your taste buds with the exquisite wines from Dolce & Gabbana, crafted to perfection. Feel the magic of every sip as you soak in the luxurious ambiance. It's an experience like no other!
For the food menu, one can savor specialties such as Grouper Mosaic on Citrus Cucumber Bath, Lentil Foam & Essence with Dry-aged Pork Bits, Roasted Duck Breast with Raspberry Puree, Angus Beef Tenderloin with Smoked Edamame and Potato Mille Fuille with Double Demi-glace, Lemon Gateu, Pistachio Crumble and Fresh Mint Jelly, and more of Marble+Grain Steakhouse's limited offers await the palettes of many. Each dish is vertically paired with a fine selection of exceptional wines from Dolce & Gabbana to make up for the perfect wine dining experience.
Secure your slot and prepare for a gastronomic evening filled with pure indulgence and flavor. Limited seats only. For reservations, you may call (032) 888 2500 or you may visit our F&B reservation booth in the hotel lobby or through this link: bit.ly/WineDinner2024.
bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or send a message on Facebook. (PR)