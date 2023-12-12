bai Hotel Cebu’s exciting 12.12 deals.

Set your alarms straight this December 12, 2023, for another 12.12 online sale.

Experience a well-appointed staycation in bai Hotel Cebu's Deluxe Room at a one-day promo rate.

Feast on a culinary delight with CAFÉ bai's Lunch or Dinner Buffet treats at an exciting offer. Book your staycation and get CAFE bai vouchers on December 12, 2023 through these links:

For Deluxe Room: https://bit.ly/1212RoomSale

- Deluxe Room (Room Only) - P1,212 per person

(Minimum of 2 persons per room)

For CAFÉ bai: https://bit.ly/1212CBSale CAFÉ bai Lunch or Dinner Buffet

- P1,212 (Buffet Voucher good for 1 person)

- P2,024 (Buffet Voucher good for 2 persons)

NOTE: Releasing of the paid CAFÉ bai vouchers will be from December 14 to 30, 2023 at bai Hotel Cebu's F&B Reservations Kiosk in the Lobby area, Mondays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. (SPONSORED CONTENT)