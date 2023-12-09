‘Baldur's Gate 3’ dominates the Game Awards 2023

The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, came alive on Dec. 7, 2023, as gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals gathered for the highly anticipated Game Awards 2023.
Hosted by the charismatic Geoff Keighley, the tenth edition of the awards show celebrated the best video games of the year, promising a mix of big reveals, news about upcoming games, and, of course, the recognition of outstanding achievements in the gaming world.
For a comprehensive list of winners, SunStar Lifestyle has got you covered!
Game of the Year triumph: “Baldur's Gate 3” takes the crown
In a year filled with exceptional titles, one game stood out and took home the coveted Game of the Year award — “Baldur's Gate 3.” Larian Studios' masterpiece not only claimed the top honor but also secured victories in multiple other categories, including Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer and the Player's Voice category. The triumph of “Baldur's Gate 3” marked a significant moment in the gaming landscape, showcasing its prowess across creative and technical fields.
Alan Wake 2 shines bright
While “Baldur's Gate 3” dominated the night, “Alan Wake 2” also emerged as a big winner, securing victories in three major categories. The game clinched awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction, highlighting its outstanding creative vision, storytelling and artistic achievements.
Category winners
The Game Awards 2023 featured a plethora of categories, each recognizing excellence in specific aspects of gaming. Some notable winners include:
- Best Score/Music: “Final Fantasy 16”
- Best Audio Design: “Hi-Fi Rush”
- Best Performance: Neil Newbon in “Baldur's Gate 3”
- Games for Impact: “Tchia”
- Best Ongoing Game: “Cyberpunk 2077”
- Best Indie Game: “Sea of Stars”
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai: “Star Rail”
- Best VR/AR Game: “Resident Evil Village”
- Innovation in Accessibility: “Forza Motorsport”
- Best Action Game: “Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon”
- Best Action/Adventure Game: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”
- Best RPG: “Baldur's Gate 3”
- Best Fighting Game: “Street Fighter 6”
- Best Family Game: “Super Mario Bros. Wonder”
- Best Sports/Racing Game: “Forza Motorsport”
- Best SIM/Strategy Game: “Pikmin 4”
- Best Multiplayer Game: “Baldur's Gate 3”
- Content Creator of the Year: “IronMouse”
- Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Best Esports Coach: Christine “potter” Chi
- Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Team: JD Gaming
Anticipated titles, adaptations
The awards also acknowledged the most anticipated games, with “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth” taking the spotlight. The recognition for adaptations went to “The Last of Us,” showcasing the growing influence of video games across various forms of entertainment.
Players' Voice: Baldur's Gate 3 wins fans hearts
The Players' Voice category, entirely voted on by fans, saw “Baldur's Gate 3” securing yet another victory. This direct engagement with the gaming community emphasized the widespread appeal and impact of the game.
The Game Awards 2023 was a night filled with excitement, surprises and well-deserved recognition for the gaming industry's brightest talents. As “Baldur's Gate 3” and other winners bask in the glory of their achievements, gamers worldwide eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the dynamic and ever-evolving world of video games.