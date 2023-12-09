‘Baldur's Gate 3’ dominates the Game Awards 2023

The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, came alive on Dec. 7, 2023, as gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals gathered for the highly anticipated Game Awards 2023.

Hosted by the charismatic Geoff Keighley, the tenth edition of the awards show celebrated the best video games of the year, promising a mix of big reveals, news about upcoming games, and, of course, the recognition of outstanding achievements in the gaming world.

For a comprehensive list of winners, SunStar Lifestyle has got you covered!

Game of the Year triumph: “Baldur's Gate 3” takes the crown

In a year filled with exceptional titles, one game stood out and took home the coveted Game of the Year award — “Baldur's Gate 3.” Larian Studios' masterpiece not only claimed the top honor but also secured victories in multiple other categories, including Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer and the Player's Voice category. The triumph of “Baldur's Gate 3” marked a significant moment in the gaming landscape, showcasing its prowess across creative and technical fields.

Alan Wake 2 shines bright

While “Baldur's Gate 3” dominated the night, “Alan Wake 2” also emerged as a big winner, securing victories in three major categories. The game clinched awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction, highlighting its outstanding creative vision, storytelling and artistic achievements.