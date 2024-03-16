Bantayan Island bliss: Beach getaway for less than P5,000

IT'S the onset of the dry season in the country, making it an ideal time for a quick weekend getaway at the beach before Holy Week and the peak of summer.

If you're on a tight budget and looking for a beach escape in Cebu, consider planning a “do-it-your-own” three-day, two-night trip to Bantayan Island in northern Cebu and experience the island's inviting beaches and picturesque coastlines for just below P5,000.