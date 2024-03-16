Bantayan Island bliss: Beach getaway for less than P5,000

IT'S the onset of the dry season in the country, making it an ideal time for a quick weekend getaway at the beach before Holy Week and the peak of summer.
If you're on a tight budget and looking for a beach escape in Cebu, consider planning a “do-it-your-own” three-day, two-night trip to Bantayan Island in northern Cebu and experience the island's inviting beaches and picturesque coastlines for just below P5,000.
While many flock to the island during Holy Week for its famous “Santo Entierro” procession, depicting the Stations of the Cross with life-size figures on carriages, visiting Bantayan before the holiday rush offers a different experience with fewer crowds, allowing you or your group to enjoy the serene spots mostly to yourself.
How to get there?
Transportation expenses for a round trip to Bantayan Island from Cebu City can be as low as P1,380.
To reach Bantayan Island from Cebu City, catch a bus at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) beside SM City Cebu. The earliest departure is at 2 a.m., with a one-hour interval before the next bus leaves.
For those on a tight budget, you can take a bus for P280 (one way). Expect a three-hour bus trip to Hagnaya Port in Daanbantayan, northern Cebu.
Upon arriving at Hagnaya Port, you can buy a boat ticket for P385 (one way). The sea travel ranges from one to one and a half hours.
The earliest daily sailing schedule from Hagnaya to Sta. Fe is at 1 a.m., with one-hour intervals until 5 a.m., and two to three-hour intervals beyond 6:30 a.m.
You will also have to pay a P25 environmental fee to and from Bantayan.
Exploring around Bantayan Island is hassle-free. You can simply rent a motorcycle for P300 for 24 hours, or opt for a tricycle ride with a minimum fare of P20.
Accommodation and food
Finding a place to stay in Bantayan, particularly in the Municipality of Sta. Fe, is also effortless. The island has a lot of inns, resorts and homestays.
One can book an inn for as low as P300 per night.
The accommodation that we booked at the Honeybee Inn in Barangay Pooc, Sta. Fe, that's good for six people, was as low as P1,800 per night in a non-seasonal month. It already has free WiFi connection, its own restroom, a smart television and a common kitchen free for use.
The island also boasts affordable yet clean eateries. Seafood in Bantayan, such as raw scallops, is also pretty much affordable at P60 per kilo.
Activities
Not discounting the benefits of having an itinerary, visiting Bantayan Island without one is liberating and exciting.
Engaging in “beach therapy” and spontaneous road trips can fulfill the experience.
Simply lounging on the beach at night with friends and beverages to stir late-night conversations under the stars, is therapeutic.
Staying at public beaches, such as the Sugar Beach in Sta. Fe is allowed provided you adhere to guidelines such as avoiding the easement zone and practicing cleanliness.
Nightlife in Bantayan is also a great experience with a few bar establishments. You can enjoy the lively ambiance with just a few beers; no need for expensive liquors.
Sunrise watching at Kota Beach or Sugar Beach is also a recommended free activity.
There are also spots that are free for the public, including the picturesque The Ruins in Sta. Fe, an old house that was devastated by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 and the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Bantayan town.
Your much-needed travel doesn't have to be costly. Yes, “unwinding” need not be expensive as long as you are willing to explore and experience places in your own way.