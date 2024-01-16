Beyond cafes: 104-year-old public library teases potential of libraries as workspaces for students

Debate over study spaces in cafes

In November 2023, Scottish travel vlogger Dale Philip ignited an online debate as he criticized students who dedicate hours to studying or completing paperwork in coffee shops in the Philippines.

“Look at all these guys with their laptops, just sitting, using it as their personal office. I would hate that. I would hate that, somebody just doing their homework right there. I was thinking about getting a Matcha Frappuccino in there but there was a big queue,” Philip said.

“I would hate to have a business where people just come and use it as their personal office, use your WiFi, your electricity, buy like, one coffee. So, I don’t understand why they let people do that and I don’t understand why people want to do that either.” Philip continued on about his confusion about the entire concept and questioned why these students don't bring their work to their homes, condominiums or hotel rooms.

The comment section of his video garnered diverse reactions, with some agreeing and others engaging in debate.

User tonirmorales contested two aspects: "Some people feel more productive in a cafe because at home, it might seem like you're not accomplishing anything. Unlike at coffee shops, where you absorb the energy of people working and studying, providing motivation." She also emphasized her second point about ordering additional coffee or items from the coffee shop's menu to justify the extended stay, preventing the establishment from incurring losses.

X (formerly Twitter) user @maroontito which now has 9.4M views on his reposted video of Philip said: “The audacity of white people to make a living off of Filipinos while simultaneously criticizing our own culture and social norms. Didn’t even bother blurring their faces. It makes my blood boil.”

In a separate social media post, user Lacruiser P. Relativo expressed his views in a lengthy Facebook post:

"It's past midnight, but I can't ignore the unusual situation happening in our coffee shops today. You've turned your establishments, whose primary goal is to generate revenue in the competitive market, into mere extensions of your living rooms. Don't get me wrong. I'd appreciate it if your purchases could justify your extended presence in the coffee shops, but that's not the case. I was surprised to see tables with no one around but bags strategically placed to signal that they're occupied."

Relativo clarified that his post wasn't meant to create enemies but to raise awareness and consideration for other customers. He also appealed to his city government to make libraries available 24/7 to accommodate students who prefer studying without relying on coffee shops.