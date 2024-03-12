Beyond the 'mini versions,' the true face of PH Tourism

Despite these remarkable achievements, there's a prevalent trend of referring to local destinations in the Philippines as "mini" versions of established places like Baguio, Paris, Santorini or Bali. This habit erases the unique identity of these destinations, particularly in Cebu. Each local place has its own history and culture, making it distinct and valuable. While drawing inspiration from other places to enhance local destinations is okay, it's important to appreciate them for their individuality rather than making unfair comparisons.