Beyond the 'mini versions,' the true face of PH Tourism

The Philippines has consistently shone on the global stage, winning several prestigious tourism awards that highlight its diverse and captivating destinations. These accolades not only recognize the country's natural beauty but also acknowledge its efforts in sustainable tourism development and promotion.
Let's take a look at some of the recent key moments when the Philippines stood out in the world of travel and tourism:
World Travel Awards 2023
The Philippines made history by winning the Global Tourism Resilience Award, demonstrating its leadership and innovation in overcoming challenges. Manila was named the World's Leading City Destination, while the country defended its titles as the World's Leading Dive Destination and the World's Leading Beach Destination.
World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023
The Philippines clinched the title of Asia's Leading Dive Destination for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing its unparalleled marine biodiversity and beauty.
Big 7 Travel's List of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World 2020
Palawan and Boracay, two prime Philippine destinations, secured spots on this prestigious list, ranking eighth and 18th, respectively.
World Travel Awards Asia 2020
The Philippines’ Department of Tourism was recognized as the Leading Tourist Board in Asia, while Siargao was named the World's Leading Island Destination, and Intramuros won as the World's Leading Tourist Attraction.
Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2020
Palawan was honored as the Best Island in the World, praised for its stunning natural landscapes and world-class scuba diving spots.
Conde Nast Traveller 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards
Cebu and the Visayas were named the Best Island in Asia, highlighting their charm, history and picturesque beaches.
World Spa Awards (6th edition)
Philippine spa and wellness brands, including Conrad Spa Manila, Aman Spa at Amanpulo and The Farm at San Benito, received awards for their excellence in providing rejuvenating experiences.
United Nations World Tourism Organization Best Tourism Village Award (Best Tourism Villages, 2021)
Barangay Bojo in Aloguinsan, Cebu was recognized for its outstanding commitment to sustainable tourism development, showcasing the Philippines' dedication to responsible tourism practices.
Despite these remarkable achievements, there's a prevalent trend of referring to local destinations in the Philippines as "mini" versions of established places like Baguio, Paris, Santorini or Bali. This habit erases the unique identity of these destinations, particularly in Cebu. Each local place has its own history and culture, making it distinct and valuable. While drawing inspiration from other places to enhance local destinations is okay, it's important to appreciate them for their individuality rather than making unfair comparisons.
Travelers and advocates of tourism should be reminded of celebrating the Philippines for what the country truly is — a collection of diverse, unique and breathtaking destinations that deserves to be recognized and appreciated on its own merit.