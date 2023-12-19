Bozhilov: On girlbossing, being a mother and winning Mrs. Continental International 2023

In the bustling heart of Cebu City — home to multiple powerful pageant queens — Mrs. Philippines Loue Manuel Bozhilov, the newly crowned Mrs. Continental International 2023, radiates a presence that is both majestic and deeply inspiring.

A woman who wears multiple hats —beauty queen, mother, businesswoman, advocate — Bozhilov is a personification of grace, strength and determination.

From the rustic, charming streets of Leyte to the vibrant corridors of Mumbai, where she triumphed over 37 other aspirants, Bozhilov's journey is not just a tale of personal achievement but a narrative that resonates with every woman who dares to dream and strive. Her victory in the prestigious pageant is not merely about the glittering crown or the sash that adorns her; it's about shattering stereotypes, embracing multiple roles, and rising above challenges.