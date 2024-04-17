BTS ARMY celebrates SUGA's solo concert movie with exclusive block screening

CAAMP Bangtan Cebu, a fan group dedicated to BTS, has been actively engaging the local ARMY with various events for almost three years. Their activities range from merch selling and live viewing events to unique cup sleeve gatherings dedicated to each BTS member. "We do this for the passion, for the love of BTS," said Abigail Apple Malagar, one of the group’s admins. “It’s about bringing the ARMY together and celebrating the music and messages that BTS shares with the world.”