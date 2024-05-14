Building a world that listens: PODFEST ASIA makes its debut in the Philippines

PODFEST Chief Executive Officer Chris Krimitsos shared the essence of the podcasting conference, emphasizing, “PODFEST is about people who care.” PODFEST’s very essence is to foster a community of listeners as well as creators.

With a powerhouse lineup of speakers, the conference tackled the latest trends in the ever-growing podcasting space. PODFEST’s primary goal is to propel the digital format into greater heights, especially in Southeast Asia.

The event was also graced by the presence of Senator Pia Cayetano, who urged the audience to take to heart the significance of podcasts as a starting ground for effective communication. Cayetano also motivated the audience to traverse into the medium to become better communicators as well as listeners and to create a country where we are able to discuss controversial matters without falling apart.

Aya Gracia Shlachter, founder of MSG Global Group, conveyed the diverse issues in Asia that can be addressed through the help of podcasts.

Shlachter shared, “PODFEST ASIA crafts a route for people from all backgrounds to have their voices heard. We champion diversity and encourage Filipino content creators to amplify the causes they are passionate about through the medium of podcasts.”

One of the key speakers of the event was Mikey Bustos, a sought-after Filipino-Canadian content creator who specializes in long-form videos (vlogs, skits, etc.). He shared the importance of knowing your target audience and weaponizing platforms for different uses.

Bustos has a total of three Youtube channels—with each channel serving a different purpose. His main channel is eponymous, centering on his skits while his second channel named “Mikey Bustos Vlogs” shows more of his everyday life. His third channel, “AntsCanada,” bolsters his organization that promotes preserving ant colonies and more.

Bustos shared, “Youtube is a storytelling media form so utilize it the best you can.”