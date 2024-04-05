Building stronger bonds: 7 ways to strengthen family ties

Raising a family is incredibly fulfilling, but it can also be challenging, particularly in the modern world. Children might have to make tougher choices than they did when they were younger. It demands a significant amount of time, energy, and resources, and it often involves facing various obstacles along the way.



For most Filipinos, family is the fundamental element of social life. Data from the World Values Survey showed that 98.2 percent of adult Filipinos regard their family as “very important.” It is the wealth that they are unable to convert into any other currency, not even cash. In essence, even after getting married and being away from their parents, they will always have an emotional attachment to their families.



In the Philippines, it is not unusual for some family members to spend a week in a city for a job or school and then spend the weekend returning home. It is typical to find three generations cohabiting in a Filipino home. Grandparents frequently take on a major parenting role for their grandchildren. Extended families frequently reside near one another and gather for significant occasions.



Here are seven ways to strengthen family bonds:



Regularly have meals together: In today's hectic world, where people have varying schedules and responsibilities, sharing supper together provides a priceless opportunity to unwind, converse, and learn from each other's lives. A study from the University of Florida (2012) found that "having dinner together as a family at least four times a week has positive effects on child development." This sense of connection and support can enhance overall happiness and resilience.



Communicate with love and respect: Practicing communication together maintains a stronger and healthier family. It involves speaking politely, listening deeply and being mindful of others' thoughts and feelings. In every relationship, it's about creating empathy, understanding and commitment.



Plan kinship gatherings: Family gatherings give members a chance to reconnect and foster a feeling of unity. Whether it's spontaneous get-togethers, family outings, or holiday celebrations, activities like eating together, playing games and sharing past experiences create a sense of community and mutual support within the family.



Support each other's dreams: Encouraging and supporting each other's dreams can boost confidence. Being approachable to listen, offer guidance, and provide emotional support during both the best and most challenging moments of the journey can empower individuals to realize their full potential.



Show appreciation and gratitude: Expressing gratitude is essential for maintaining strong connections and creating a positive environment in every relationship. Simple acts like saying "thank you" or "I'm proud of you" can make someone's day special. Showing kindness and sincerity through heartfelt messages fosters appreciation and gratitude.



Resolve conflicts with compassion: Having someone willing to talk, listen, and understand without judgment is crucial in handling difficult situations. Surrounding oneself with individuals who offer understanding and a genuine desire to find solutions can help navigate unresolved problems with compassion.



Practice forgiveness: Forgiveness promotes emotional freedom, healing and greater empathy. Letting go of hurt and pain through forgiveness is powerful for overcoming negative feelings and repairing broken relationships. Accepting each other's flaws and differences is key to fostering forgiveness.



In today's busy society, it's easy to overlook important family relationships in favor of work, education and personal pursuits. However, with a little effort and intention, you can create opportunities for your family to grow closer and forge stronger relationships.