Bulgari unveils the secrets and fascination of high jewelry at exclusive screening of ‘Inside The Dream’ in Cebu.

Bulgari, the iconic Italian luxury brand and High Jewelry Maison, hosted an exclusive screening of the documentary "Inside The Dream" at NUSTAR’s Premier Cinema on October 17, offering guests an intimate look at the artistry and innovation behind its stunning collections.
“Inside the Dream” showcases Bulgari’s rich heritage and the meticulous craftsmanship that defines each piece. For the first time ever, the film takes viewers on a creative journey from dream to reality, revealing how the magic happens and inviting them to discover the full Bulgari experience.
Through captivating behind-the-scenes footage, the film follows Bulgari’s Artistic Director, Lucia Silvestri as she unveiled the creative process behind the brand’s exquisite high jewelry—from sourcing precious gems to breathtaking red carpet moments in Milan, featuring friends of the brand, such as Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Blackpink’s Lisa.
The film also highlights the extraordinary talent and craftsmanship involved in creating each masterpiece, telling a story of passion, mastery, and the relentless pursuit of wonder. It features a cast of multifaceted women from diverse backgrounds, each with their own unique stories and talents, all united by a shared love for beauty and breathtaking jewelry.
Before the screening, guests immersed themselves in the world of Bulgari at the brand’s boutique in The Mall at NUSTAR, enjoying an intimate viewing of timeless pieces.
Among the most remarkable pieces featured in the film is the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace, which showcases a 93.83-carat Colombian cabochon-cut emerald, with its sinuous body set in diamonds and emeralds. It was worn for the first time by Zendaya at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
The screening of “Inside the Dream” exemplified Bulgari’s commitment to connecting with its audience and celebrating its legacy of Italian excellence. It was also an opportunity for guests to engage with the brand’s pieces and appreciate the meticulous process behind its Roman elegance.
“Inside The Dream” was directed by emerging talent, Matthieu Menu, and produced by Terminal9 Studios. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where Bulgari was an official partner.
Bulgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweler, icon of contemporary Italian Art of Living, highlights its mastery of craftsmanship and innovation with its timeless and elegant jewelry, watches, bags, accessories, and fragrances. It opened its first and only store in Cebu last May in The Mall at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino.
For more information and updates, visit Bulgari’s website at and follow @Bulgari on Facebook and @bvlgari on Instagram. (PR)