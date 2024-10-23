Bulgari unveils the secrets and fascination of high jewelry at exclusive screening of ‘Inside The Dream’ in Cebu.

Bulgari, the iconic Italian luxury brand and High Jewelry Maison, hosted an exclusive screening of the documentary "Inside The Dream" at NUSTAR’s Premier Cinema on October 17, offering guests an intimate look at the artistry and innovation behind its stunning collections.

“Inside the Dream” showcases Bulgari’s rich heritage and the meticulous craftsmanship that defines each piece. For the first time ever, the film takes viewers on a creative journey from dream to reality, revealing how the magic happens and inviting them to discover the full Bulgari experience.

Through captivating behind-the-scenes footage, the film follows Bulgari’s Artistic Director, Lucia Silvestri as she unveiled the creative process behind the brand’s exquisite high jewelry—from sourcing precious gems to breathtaking red carpet moments in Milan, featuring friends of the brand, such as Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Blackpink’s Lisa.