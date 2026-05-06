Caja Kitchen Cebu unveils Mother’s Day Buffet Offerings for 2026

In every home, there is a quiet strength that holds everything together—a presence that nurtures, sacrifices and loves without measure. This Mother’s Day, Caja Kitchen Cebu invites families to gather around the table and honor that unwavering love with a thoughtfully curated buffet experience designed to celebrate every mom.

A feast made for Mom

Set in the heart of Cebu, Caja Kitchen Cebu creates the perfect backdrop for meaningful celebrations, where heartfelt conversations meet a generous spread of well-loved dishes. This year’s Mother’s Day offering is crafted to transform simple gatherings into lasting memories, combining comforting flavors with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Mother’s Day Buffet Rates

Guests may enjoy special buffet offerings across select dates:

May 8 to 9, 2026 – P688 per person (Regular Dinner Buffet)

May 10, 2026 – P748 per person (Lunch and Dinner Special Buffet)

The Mother’s Day special on May 10 features an enhanced spread, perfect for marking the occasion with an elevated dining experience shared among family members.

Accessible locations for every celebration

Caja Kitchen Cebu offers convenient venues for diners through its two accessible locations:

Capitol Site

(032) 505 3333

(0917) 624 1455

North Reclamation

(032) 230 6777

(0917) 624 1840

A celebration worth remembering

Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a full family reunion, Caja Kitchen Cebu provides a space where every mother can feel truly appreciated. With its signature blend of hearty cuisine and inviting ambiance, the restaurant ensures that each celebration becomes a meaningful tribute to the love and dedication mothers give every day.

This Mother’s Day, go beyond the usual and create moments that linger—with good food, shared laughter, and heartfelt gratitude at Caja Kitchen Cebu. (PR)