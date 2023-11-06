Catch 'Zephyrin, the Musical' at SM Seaside Centerstage from November 10 to 12.

"Zephyrin, the Musical," an emotive masterpiece inspired by the life of Bl. Ceferino Namuncura, exemplifying values and virtue, is scheduled to be shown at the SM Seaside City Cebu Centerstage from November 10 to 12, 2023, Friday to Sunday.

Namuncura, a Salesian student who, during his brief life, embodied kindness, forgiveness, and leadership, was born in 1886 to Manuel, chief of the valiant Mapuche tribe of Argentina. Ceferino was groomed to succeed his father but chose to dedicate his life to his dream of becoming a priest.

Known as the "Lily of Patagonia," Argentinians and the faithful worldwide have sought Ceferino’s intercession. He was beatified in 1972, becoming the first Catholic Argentine to be granted the title of "Venerable." In 2007, he was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI.

"Zephyrin, the Musical," written by the award-winning Cebuano playwright and musical virtuoso Jude Gitamondoc, conveys the message that life is short and linear, and it is best lived with meaning and without regret.

The play is presented by Don Bosco Technical College and Wilkris Appliance Corporation.

Tickets are available at the DBTC Rector’s Office. Contact Ms. Amy Zamora at (0946) 715 0599 for seat reservations. You can also find pre-event updates on the "Zephyrin, The Musical" Facebook page.